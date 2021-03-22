A number of area residents, appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to serve on various state boards, were confirmed this week by the Senate.
Park County residents were appointed to new or reappointed terms across a range of areas, from the arts council to the environment quality council.
• Steven Schrepferman, Arts Council reappointment
• JD Radakovich (R-Cody) appointed to Environmental Quality Council
• Ashlee Lundvall (R-Park) appointed to Game and Fish Commission
• Edith Ester Saville, Psy.D (Park) appointed to Board of Psychology
• Leonard (Lee) Craig (R-Park) appointed to Water Development Commission.
