The City of Cody is starting more of its services as the weather warms up.
The city has turned on raw water for all customers. It is common to take up to one week for all areas to have water following the turn on the first Monday in May. If after a couple of days you still do not have any water, contact customer service, (307) 527-7511.
Special rates for Special Use Water Policy customers start Wednesday for accounts beginning in 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 20. Accounts beginning with 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13, 14 and 15 have special rates beginning May 15.
Yard waste rollout services also start Thursday.
