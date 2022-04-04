Andrew Dean Rogers made one thing clear on Thursday night according to a Cody Police Department report – he didn’t want to make love.
Rogers and his wife are now facing criminal charges stemming from a domestic dispute on Thursday, allegedly leading to the drawing of a loaded weapon and an ensuing physical fight. His wife, Heather Rogers, admitted the fight started after she expressed a desire to have sex, which Andrew Rogers, 58, rejected.
The dispute quickly escalated, with Heather Rogers, 45, claiming her husband then sat on her and attempted to choke her. She said she was able to kick and hit him, eventually getting him off her.
At that point, Heather Rogers saw her husband grab a handgun from underneath their bed that she did not know had been there. She said Andrew Rogers pointed the gun at her and then grabbed her by the hair, throwing her to the ground.
“Heather believed Dean was going to kill her with the gun,” Cody Police Officer Jeremy Traverse wrote in the affidavit.
Andrew Rogers already has a felony for aggravated assault on his record, as well as several misdemeanors for battery, false imprisonment and interference with a peace officer. He is now facing new charges for aggravated assault and battery – threatening with a deadly weapon, being a convicted felon in the possession of a firearm and domestic battery. If found guilty he could face up to 13 1/2 years in prison and $15,750 in fines.
An 11-year-old child was in the house and witnessed some of the fight firsthand. Although the child said Andrew Rogers had a gun on him, he also said Heather Rogers was “elevating things like she always does.” When Heather Rogers reported the event to the Park County Law Enforcement Center she said Andrew Rogers had “pulled a gun” on her and the child.
The minor said he saw her tackle her husband as she followed him out of the bedroom. Heather Rogers admitted to spitting in her husband’s face and the minor said she also slapped him. She is currently facing a misdemeanor charge for committing domestic battery during the incident.
After spitting on him, Heather Rogers said her husband then “cocked” a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at her from a short distance three feet away, but the minor said he only saw the firearm pointed toward the ground. The minor then said he heard Andrew Rogers warn her, at which point he hid under a blanket and texted his aunt.
Shortly after came a knock at the door.
Heather Rogers’ sister walked in and swore at the couple, saying she had arrived to pick up the minor who had texted her. At this point Heather Rogers used her sister as a distraction to get outside and call 911.
As she walked outside and toward the nearby Maverik gas station, she said Andrew Rogers followed her outside and continued pointing the gun at her from a short proximity, warning her not to call the police because he would go to prison.
“Dean told her he was going to kill her and then kill himself,” Traverse wrote.
When officers responded to the disturbance and arrived at Maverik on Big Horn Avenue, Heather Rogers - smelling of an alcoholic beverage - told police she had feared for her life and thought her husband was going to kill her. They heard him warn his wife, “don’t do it,” as she walked over to the authorities, but did not mention him brandishing a weapon.
Police ordered Andrew Rogers to stop as he entered his nearby shop building and gave additional commands when he reemerged to go back into his residence, but he ignored their commands.
Emergency medical staff determined Heather Rogers had minor bruising around her left eye, a scratch under her right eye and other abrasions on her body.
Andrew Rogers was unwilling to talk to officers and said very little about what happened during the incident. He denied possessing a firearm and that any kind of physical altercation had occurred, claiming he had walked into a wall and only owned black powder guns.
Heather Rogers said her husband had multiple firearms scattered throughout the house and in the shop where he runs his taxidermy business.
Andrew Rogers is still in custody with a $100,000 cash only bond. He is scheduled for an 11 a.m. Thursday preliminary hearing. Heather Rogers was released from custody on Friday with a $5,000 personal recognizance/signature bond.
