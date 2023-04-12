Cody’s Planning and Zoning board narrowly rejected a conditional use permit that would have allowed installation of an accessory dwelling unit on Red Butte Avenue.
The decision came during the board’s April 11 meeting, following several concerns cited during last month’s meeting when the application was initially brought forth.
Kayleigh Rust and Alex Wright had submitted an application to convert the 568-square-foot attached garage on their property into an accessory dwelling unit. It would have living quarters as well as cooking and bathroom facilities to be used for family and friends.
Of Rust and Wright’s neighbors, six submitted objections in March, citing concerns of putting an ADU in a single-dwelling zone and of the possibility it would open the doors for other ADUs. There were also concerns it would be rented out in the future.
City Planner Todd Stowell told the board during its April 11 meeting that Rust and Wright had already received a permit to remodel the attached garage.
The board reviewed a conditional use permit that stipulated the ADU would only be authorized for personal occupancy by Rust and Wright or for accommodating their relatives and friends without a rental fee.
It also stipulated the ADU would not be rented out, and that for it to be occupied, Wright and Rust would have to remain the property owners.
And, if Rust and Wright were to move, they would be responsible for removing the kitchen from the ADU, which would strip it of its independent dwelling status.
During the April 11 meeting, Rust once again assured neighbors the ADU would not be rented out, and was solely for family and friends.
“When we purchased this property, we were fully aware that we were in R-1,” Rust said. “We didn’t think that we would ever need a permit to put a kitchen, bathroom and living quarters in an attached garage that’s already existing on our property because by definition of living in R-1, we are not allowed to have short-term or long-term rentals on our property.”
Wright agreed.
“It’s solely for our friends and family,” he said, “so we’re not walking on top of each other.”
Nevertheless, neighbors expressed concerns at the April 11 meeting.
Jessica Undeberg told the board the ADU would set a precedent, allowing more ADUs in the neighborhood.
“It could definitely lead to multiple ADU houses ... that could potentially lead to rezoning in the future,” she said, adding that it would increase garbage disposal and street traffic while decreasing property values and increasing insurance premiums.
Undeberg said she and other neighbors had nothing against Rust and Wright, but had a “legitimate concern that future [ADU] applicants may not have the best intentions.”
Board members Dan Schein and Matthew Moss voted against approving the ADU while Board Chair Carson Rowley and board members Ian Morrison and Josh White voted to approve it.
“There are too many likelihoods and possibilities of future problems, including it falling upon the residents of those neighborhoods to have to contact the city for enforcement of this [permit],” Schein said.
Moss objected on the grounds that a separate unit was being created.
“Basically, we are allowing a duplex to be built,” he said. “We would be allowing two separate units to be built in a R-1 zone ... this is two separate units where two families could live and be apart from each other.”
Board chair Rowley argued an ADU would not set precedent because it was a set of specific conditions for a specific circumstance.
Morrison voted to approve the ADU because the couple had already received a permit to remodel the garage.
“Realistically, whatever we do here, there’s still going to be someone living in that renovated building,” he said.
Four “yes” votes would have been required in order to get approval for the ADU.
