The Cody City Council is spending more from the last Covid relief fund to accomplish projects it hadn’t had the money to do.
On Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved requests at City Hall, at a total cost of up to $125,000, to replace carpet, renovate the front administration desks to be front facing and provide tablets for city council and planning and zoning members to use during meetings.
Council also approved a little more than $110,000 of ARPA funds to go toward hiring a part-time community service officer to replace a position that was left unfilled during Covid. Police Chief Chuck Baker said the position would be paid through July 2025 and be able to fill in on weekends and allow patrol officers to perform their normal duties.
Council also approved roughly $100,000 to help the City finish its 2022 round of chip sealing.
