After 17 years of repeat performances, Encore for Cody will host its final sale Tuesday-Wednesday, with everything priced 50% off. Doors will be open 3-7 p.m. at 2502 Mountain View Dr.
Along with the discounted merchandise is a drawing for two high-end women’s items, a jacket and a coat that shoppers can try to win for a $10 donation.
The decision to host the final Encore came after the Westbrooks, the owners of the current building that houses the merchandise, asked for the return of the rent-free room by Oct. 1 so they could update and lease the facility.
“Encore has been lucky to have great partners donating free ‘store’ space during its existence,” said Debbie Paulsen, Encore vice president. She consulted president Ann Simpson about the Westbrooks’ request.
“After discussing options, Ann feels it’s time for our last Encore,” Paulsen said. “It’s been her baby, but it’s time. It has been a good run. Unfortunately, it is hard to find someone to supply us a rent-free place, and even harder to move all the fixtures, clothing … into a new place.
“The thought of moving one more time ... It’s a lot of work, and our open hours are irregular, but we do raise a lot of money.”
The last sale, a Back to School event on Aug. 20-21, generated $2,800 each day, said Paulsen, noting most of the money comes from “$5, $10 and $15 items.” Proceeds go to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Yellowstone Behavioral Health, Park County Animal Shelter and CASA.
“This has always been her purpose,” Paulsen said of Simpson’s reason for launching Encore, to benefit charities.
During the sales, Simpson displayed her skill at matching customers to merchandise, observed Marge Goppert, an Encore volunteer in its early days.
“Ann was the best salesperson we ever had,” she said. “She could sell the Brooklyn Bridge. No matter what she picks out, it looks good on you.
“Ann never stops. She has more energy than all of us put together.”
From the beginning, clothes were donated from all over the country and still are, mostly from connections through the Center of the West, Goppert added. When Encore first opened in the Stock House, then owned by the Center, the volunteers devoted considerable time to the project but also took pleasure in the endeavor.
“It was a lot of fun,” she noted. “Everyone enjoyed themselves and stayed with us year to year. We worked hard and were very successful.”
Encore has been fortunate not only for the donated space, but also for all the items donated for the sale, Paulsen said. Although the volunteers have been weeding out the selections, “there’s still a lot left” – an array of men’s and women’s shoes, men’s sports coats, purses, scarves and, as expected, women’s clothing.
“It’s all in pretty decent shape,” Paulsen said.
