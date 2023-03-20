A total of five local businesses — ranging from a mobile dentistry service to a company that makes clothing and gear for upland bird hunters — have been selected as the finalists in the inaugural Park County Start-Up Challenge.
The finalists will compete in the Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night in Cody on April 6 where they will have a chance to showcase and promote their business ideas to a live audience, while competing for dollars from a $50,000 seed fund, said John Wetzel, a business counselor with IMPACT 307.
The finalists include: Branden Christiansen with Branden’s Workshop, who is the developer of an electronically activated bipod for shooting photos of sports; Rhys and Kitt Haugen with High Plains Gear, who specialize in vests and accessories for upland game bird hunting; and Brittney and David Hyland with Hyland Nursing services, which provides home health, skilled nursing and companion care in Park and Big Horn counties.
The other finalists are Dr. Larry Akin and Maurine Akin with Paintrock Senior Mobile Dental, which is a service focused on providing dental care to long-term-care facility residents; and Jesse Johnsey with Wild J Pyrographics, which creates custom artwork and boxes used to conceal firearms, jewelry and other valuables.
The five local businesses were among 35 applicants for the inaugural challenge, Wetzel said. Local judges narrowed the competition down to eight semi-finalists, and eventually the five finalists who will be advancing to Pitch Night.
“It is exciting to have 35 business ideas and people interested in launching new businesses in the Big Horn Basin and Park County,” Wetzel said in a press release. “Whether applicants progressed to the finals or not, IMPACT 307 can help each entrepreneur develop their plans and highlight resources that may be available to them.”
Over the next three weeks prior to Pitch Night, Wetzel will work with businesses to help them further develop their plans and respond to questions and feedback that the judges provided during the semifinal round.
Wetzel previously told the Cody Enterprise that he thinks every business will positively benefit from the feedback they receive throughout the process, regardless of whether they win seed funding.
“One of the benefits to local entrepreneurs is the chance to work with myself and IMPACT 307,” he said. “I’ll help them develop their elevator pitch and put a good business plan together. I’ll also help them identify potential sources of grant funding for their ideas.
“So even if you’re not a winner in this contest, you have a chance to do a lot of the foundational work needed to launch a business.”
Community members are encouraged to attend the Pitch Night presentations and support locals who are working hard to grow business in Park County, Wetzel said. The event will be held at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on April 6 beginning at 5 p.m.
The Start-Up Challenge is sponsored by IMPACT 307, which is a nonprofit business incubator program of the University of Wyoming. IMPACT Park County is funded through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, which was created to modernize and focus Wyoming’s efforts on developing a resilient workforce and economy.
