The alleged driver of a car chase that tore through Park County in the spring of 2020 is finally being brought to justice locally.
Bernabe Mena, 34, is facing charges for nine felonies in Park County in connection with the chase, carrying a minimum of 85 years in prison. Although he is a former Powell resident, he was no longer living there at the time of the crime. He was quickly identified after the chase as the “ringleader” of the crime.
Until Nov. 9, Mena had been in custody in Idaho and Montana for various unrelated crimes but is now booked locally.
Mena allegedly escaped officers in March 2020 after driving a stolen truck into a Powell police vehicle at more than 80 mph. His original co-defendants, Winter Killsnight, Shay Dontmix and Shyanna Wilson, were all apprehended the day of the crime, but Mena escaped on foot and was not arrested until about a month later in Idaho.
Mena was then transferred to the Yellowstone Detention Center in Billings for separate cases of felony theft and assault with a weapon. In April he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Because Mena’s Montana charge occurred prior to the Park County incident, the prosecution of these crimes was given priority in Billings.
This also delayed the prosecution of Killsnight, Dontmix and Wilson. Although Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield made a request to have these defendants be given a bond that would allow them out of custody and to return to their homes in Montana, Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson had concerns about jurisdictional conflicts in the event of a probation violation. As a result, Hatfield opted to temporarily dismiss charges without prejudice against the three in late 2020.
“I couldn’t justify keeping them in jail any longer,” he said.
A few months later in March, Dontmix was involved in a high-speed chase with authorities in Billings, involving a sheriff’s office helicopter in pursuit. It was reported at one point during the chase he nearly collided with another vehicle.
Authorities apprehended Dontmix when he drove into a field and became stuck. Gun ammunition, small bags with white crystalline substances and a loaded syringe were found in his vehicle.
Dontmix, 26, was originally facing a minimum of 20 years in prison on five felonies in Park County. He is also facing a felony in federal court for possession of stolen firearms in February 2020, about a month before the local car chase. According to the Park County affidavit, Dontmix allegedly brought one of these firearms to Juby’s Mobile Home Park on the night of the car chase. He is currently in custody in Great Falls, Mont. with no bond and is scheduled for a Dec. 6 jury trial in federal court.
Hatfield also said Killsnight, 26, was charged with another offense after she was released from Park County. For her alleged role in the car chase, she was facing charges for robbery to inflict injury, fleeing or attempting to elude police, three counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled substance, carrying a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Now, Hatfield is considering which of the defendants to re-file charges against and for which offenses, based on who will cooperate in the prosecution of Mena. Mena is the only original defendant with outstanding charges at this time.
“Now’s the time if you want to help yourself,” Hatfield said.
After being taken into custody for the car chase, Killsnight and Dontmix were not initially forthcoming about the identity of Mena, referring to him as “G.” It took 10 days of imprisonment before Killsnight revealed Mena’s identity to authorities.
Wilson had described Mena as “a big, scary looking dude” to authorities. According to his Montana Department of Corrections file, he has more than 30 tattoos, of which three are on his face.
Hatfield said when Mena was recently denied in his request for parole at YDC, he opted to be transferred to Park County to start the legal process for his charges here.
Mena is currently being held at the Park County Detention Center with a $1 million cash-only bond. In March 2018 he served 34 days at the Detention Center for two counts of use of a controlled substance.
He will have a preliminary hearing in Park County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.