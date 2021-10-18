While the number of active confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Park County has begun to fall slightly, Cody Regional Health is still dealing with a large amount of hospitalized patients. As of Friday, 14 COVID patients were hospitalized at CRH, with another four in Powell.
There were 202 active confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the county as of Monday morning. City Hall has been affected and will be closed this week due to the number of employees positive or quarantined. Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billing announced Friday that all variant cases detected were of the delta variant, which caused surges in cases all over the country.
The surge at its peak last month and early this month led to more people being hospitalized for the virus in the county than ever before. There have also been 60 deaths in the county caused by the virus. Billin reported that since May 1, just 3% of deaths reported in the state have been among fully vaccinated people, while only 2% of all cases in the county have been breakthrough cases.
