010322-Foodshortage-SD1.jpg
Buy Now

Larry French and Larry Dodge speak to the Park County Commissioners during their Jan. 3 meeting. French and Dodge advocated for the creation of a food storage facility in case of a potential food shortage in the near future.

 Stephen Dow

Two concerned citizens are asking the Park County commissioners to create a storage facility for wheat, corn, beans and oats in preparation for a potential countywide food shortage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.