The Cody High School football Broncs are state champions, beating Jackson 34-13 in the 3A championship at Spike Vannoy Field on Saturday afternoon.
Cody jumped out to a 26-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. The Broncs won the same way they had played all season, spreading the ball extremely wide on offense and suffocating the Jackson rush on defense. The Broncs cornerbacks were able to contain the pass-heavy Jackson offense and get big stops when it mattered most.
To win a championship in the year of COVID-19, this season came down to the team that could show the greatest teamwork, resiliency, and unselfish play, and these Broncs checked all those boxes.
Jackson (9-3) did stage a comeback in the second half but a 91-yard, nearly nine minute Bronc drive in the fourth capped off by a Drew Trotter touchdown sealed the win for Cody.
Trotter and Cody Phillips had two touchdowns apiece while Nic Talich brought in 10.5 tackles and made a number of key plays throughout the game on both ends of the field.
It was all Cody in the first half.
Despite a Cody (10-1) lost fumble incurred while receiving the opening kickoff, Jackson over-snapped the ball while threatening to score on the Broncs' 3-yard line, allowing Talich to crash through the line and fall on the bouncing ball, despite bobbling it once.
Just five plays later, Caleb Pryor found Phillips with a 60-yard TD reception to make it 7-0. The slant route pass found Phillips about 20 yards from the line scrimmage, where he was then able to cut back across the field and find a huge hole for the score at 8:15 in the first quarter.
At 5:00 in the first, Keaton Stone recovered another Jackson fumble on a botched handoff play.
The Broncs quickly got to work with big rushes from Talich and Trotter.
A huge Talich block gave Phillips more than enough breathing room for a 5-yard score at 1:58 in the first. After Jackson Gail hit the PAT it was 14-0.
The Broncs kept pouring it on to start the second when Pryor ran through a 1-yard TD sneak at 8:35. Gail's PAT was blocked and the score was 20-0.
Jackson's Carson Heffron was ejected after the play due to unsportsmanlike conduct.
Jackson drove deep into the red zone on its next drive but another botched snap caused them big loss of yards on third down.
Cody got back the ball after a Jackson turnover-on-downs and quickly got to work from their own 21-yard line.
Pryor found Luke Talich with a big 30-yard reception to help them set up for their last score of the half.
Trotter caught a 12-yard reception as time expired, giving the Broncs a 26-0 lead and an exclamation point to their dominating half. Nic Talich nearly scored on a two-point conversion as well but he was brought down at goal line.
Jackson got the ball to start the third and began a slow, yet productive 74-yard scoring drive.
Quarterback Sadler Smith found Colter Dawson with an 11-yard TD reception at 8:45 in the third to get Jackson on the scoreboard. After a made PAT it was 26-7.
The Broncs offense wasn't able to get much going in the third but a Luke Talich interception stopped a Jackson drive.
Jackson found success with its' pass game in the second half, earning 188 receiving yards in the last two quarters.
They added another score at 10:12 in the fourth when Smith found Dawson on a 6-yard slant route just squeezed inside the pylon marker. Cody blocked the PAT and it was 26-13.
With Jackson now within two scores an air of uneasiness crept through the Spike Vannoy Field crowd that had been boisterous all game.
The Broncs took over on the next drive deep in their own territory, but did an excellent job moving the chains and burning the clock thanks to a couple clutch plays.
Still deep in their own territory on third-and-long, Gail hauled in a 21-yard tipped pass intended for another receiver, giving them a first down.
Later in the drive, a big fourth-and-1 conversion by Nic Talich with 6:04 left all but clinched the game, and Trotter put the nail in the coffin with his 5-yard TD rush with 1:48 left.
Devyn Engdahl had an interception as time expired, kneeling the ball in the end zone as his teammates rushed onto the field in celebration.
For Jackson, Smith was 15-for-28 with 212 passing yards. Sam Lopeman had 72 receiving yards on four receptions.
Pryor was 5-for-8 with 140 passing yards. Phillips led the team with 100 total yards.
Nic Talich, went out with a bang, bringing in 71 rushing yards, a sack and a fumble recovery in his last high school football game. He and eight other seniors are finishing out their high school football careers with a championship.
Fellow senior Stone chipped in 6.5 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The team laughed, hugged, and even let out some tears of joy following the win. Per tradition at every game this season, they did "Cody jacks" with the fans, before awarded their championship trophy and medals on the field.
This is the second Cody championship in the last four seasons and sixth state title in school history. It is coach Matt McFadden's third state title since taking the helm.
The team will have a celebratory parade 2 p.m. Sunday through downtown Cody.
