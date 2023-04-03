033023-Cardiology-SD.jpg
Buy Now

West Park Hospital Board member Lenox Baker, right, speaks as Glenn Nielson listens on March 29, 2023.

 Stephen Dow

As the search for a second cardiologist enters its 21st month at Cody Regional Health, the organization is expanding its search in the hopes of meeting the region’s cardiology needs as soon as possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.