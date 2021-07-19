The former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson is recovering from a fall he took in California last week, requiring a partial hip replacement and surgery.
His son, Colin Simpson, confirmed that the fall took place on Thursday.
Simpson said when his father fell, he suffered a femoral neck fracture at the head of the femur and under the ball of the hip joint. According to the The National Center for Biotechnology Information, femoral neck fractures are a specific type of intracapsular hip fracture.
Al Simpson only needed a partial hip replacement on about "half" of the hip, to replace the ball of the hip joint, Colin Simpson said.
He said his father is working hard in physically therapy in order to regain the necessary strength to return to Cody, which should happen in about "1-2 weeks," Colin Simpson estimated.
"He's doing well other than having to get a new hip," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.