The holidays are a time where people get together and connect with family and friends. For several Cody families, they’re a time for opening their doors to make people feel welcome.
The DeFords have welcomed people into their home for the holidays for the last four years. Parents Will and Nicole, along with children Parker, 9, Paisley, 7 and Patton, 1, share their table with anyone who comes. That door is open once more this year.
“I don’t like the idea that there are times of the year in particular where people don’t feel like they belong,” Nicole said.
The meals have never been particularly formal. She said they don’t send invitations since usually word of mouth is enough to let people know.
“Maybe it’s someone who doesn’t want to cook or can’t,” Nicole said. “Maybe they don’t have anyone to go see. Either way, we just make it known that there’s always room at our table. Food is always a big draw.”
The largest group the yearly Thanksgiving gathering has drawn is about 10 adults plus their kids. One year a family even brought their kitten along.
“I really wasn’t sure how to show hospitality to a cat, so I let it hang out in the laundry room with our cats,” she said. “Lesson learned. Cats don’t like play dates.”
The tradition has led to many such memories, from kitchen faux pas to nicknames that last far beyond the holiday. Inviting new people over each year leads to lots of variety.
Nicole said if she knows someone will be coming, she tries to let them know what will be on the menu so that they can bring along anything extra they want to add. That’s led to some new taste sensations such as chocolate gravy being a part of the table offerings.
“I always say, if you want something that isn’t on the list, bring it and share it,” she said.
The family works around a small dining area to make room for everyone. Nicole said she tries to prepare as though she’s feeding her own family.
This year any gathering comes with health concerns due to COVID-19, but the DeFords are going ahead as planned, making room for social distancing and being ready to accommodate people’s individual needs.
It’s not just for Thanksgiving either. The family tries to open their doors for all of the major holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.
“It’s our way of fellowshipping and loving our neighbors,” Nicole said. “It lets us reach out to people who maybe weren’t friends when they walked in the door, but we hope they are when they leave.”
