A man who led authorities on a 50-mile car chase across Park County and across the Montana border has been sentenced to 7-8 years in prison.
Gerald Johnston, 57, pleaded guilty to burglary under an Alford plea and was sentenced by Judge Bill Simpson in Park County District Court on Dec. 13. An Alford plea is a guilty plea containing a protestation of innocence. Under the plea agreement, a misdemeanor for unlawful use of a credit card was dismissed with prejudice.
Authorities say Johnston broke a car window at a South Fork campground last March and stole a wallet with credit cards inside.
Three days later, deputies attempted to stop and arrest Johnston.
Park County Undersheriff Andy Varian first made contact with Johnston’s vehicle shortly before the South Fork Hill but Johnston refused to stop. A pursuit then began as the sheriff’s office was quickly joined by the Cody Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Traveling through town, Johnston disregarded two traffic lights and changed lanes without signaling. Authorities continued to follow Johnston to the Powell Highway, onto WYO 294 and then north past Clark, yet never did any party exceed speeds of 70 mph.
Johnston was able to swerve around three separate spike strips as well as multiple patrol vehicles during the chase through Wyoming, until the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office of Montana successfully disabled the vehicle with their spike strips. Johnston then turned off the Belfry Highway towards a private residence, crashing through a fence and into a pine tree that prevented the vehicle from striking the house.
It was determined $1,995.18 worth of damage resulted from this chase that Johnston must pay back in restitution. Johnston was originally booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings, but was transported to Cody at a cost of $203 that is included in his restitution cost.
While in custody at the Park County Detention Center in June, Johnston said he was engaging in a hunger strike. In addition, staff also noticed him exhibiting other signs of “escalating behavior,” according to an affidavit.
While deputies were moving Johnston to a different jail cell so he could be monitored better, he started swinging his hands around while handcuffed, striking a window hard enough to cause large cracks. Detention staff used pepper spray on Johnston, who stands six foot eight inches and weighs 320 pounds, in order to get control of him. The window, handcuffs and a pair of Croc footwear all had to be replaced because of the altercation.
Johnston paid the $1,660.04 in damages resulting from this event and, because of such, had his charge for felony property damage dismissed with prejudice per his plea agreement.
During his sentencing, Johnston said “quite a bit” information from his pre-sentence investigation report needed to be fixed, but relented when he acknowledged correcting these errors would not change the terms of his plea agreement.
“He’s anxious to get moving on and to getting his penitentiary sentence served,” said his public defender attorney Michelle Burns.
