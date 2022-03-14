POWELL – The Northwest College Board of Trustees announced Lisa Watson late last week as the ninth college president.
Watson had been serving as interim president since November 19, 2020, and is in her eighth year of service at the College. She previously served as the College’s vice president of administrative services and finance.
“After a strong recommendation from the Presidential Search Committee, the board further deliberated and unanimously voted to retain Lisa Watson as President of Northwest College,” said Dr. Mark Wurzel, president of the NWC board of trustees.
Watson has spent close to 12 years in higher education, including four at Miles Community College where she also served as interim president and vice president. During her career, she has led and supported various initiatives and efforts designed to move these institutions and their students forward for success. Under her leadership, Watson has guided transformational work, developed facility master planning, improved budgeting and financial operations, and developed a strong understanding of the Wyoming Community College system and legislative process.
Before working in higher education, Watson held various positions in finance and has extensive experience in private industry. As a certified public accountant, she has worked with various businesses, including family-held agriculture operators, downtown business owners, and Fortune 500 companies with international operations.
Throughout her career, Watson has been involved in numerous activities related to her work and personal life. She has served on the National Association of College and University Business Officers sustainability board for chief business officers and is a member of Leadership Wyoming’s class of 2018. Before living in Wyoming, she also served as a member of the Miles City Rotary Club, Holy Rosary hospital audit, Holy Rosary endowment, and Leadership Miles City. Additionally, she was the treasurer of the Custer County Republican Women for 10 years.
Watson holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in international business from the University of Miami, having graduated Summa Cum Laude. She is a CPA, earning her bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Colorado - Boulder. Currently, she is a doctoral student in the higher education administration program at the University of Wyoming.
Watson grew up in Colorado but spent her summers and free time in Riverton and in Wibaux, Mont., from where her family hails and she considered home. Her husband, Thomas Watson, is a CPA, and the couple has one son in elementary school.
“The board wishes to extend its deep gratitude to the entire campus community, and especially the search committee, for their involvement and commitment in this process,” Wurzel said. “With our presidential search completed, the board looks forward to the campus community engaging together in our continued transformation efforts.”
