The man charged with burglarizing five buildings at Old Trail Town in August of 2021 pleaded guilty Nov. 28 to aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.
Initially, Zakary Asher Diller, 25, faced six separate charges, including two counts of theft and one count of property destruction and defacement, but these three charges were dismissed with prejudice.
Dismissed with prejudice means those counts are dropped permanently.
According to the judgment and sentencing document, the dismissal of three of the six charges was the product of a plea agreement.
After pleading guilty to three felonies, Diller was sentenced to state prison for between nine and 12 years for aggravated burglary, between two and three years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and between two and four years for possession of a deadly weapon.
These sentences will be served concurrently, the judgment and sentencing document said.
Cody Police Officers were dispatched to Old Trail Town on Aug. 23, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a burglary.
Along with the gift shop, Diller had burgled four other buildings on the property, stealing antique firearms, three custom-made knives, two ropes, an antique cartridge belt and holster, a bullwhip, spurs, an 1890 buckskin shirt, two Hudson Bay blankets, a cowboy hat, a pair of binoculars, a hide coat and a pair of chaps, according to the affidavit.
In the “Mud Springs Cabin,” officers located a set of bolt cutters with a Tractor Supply tag still attached to them, which Diller used to cut the hasps of the locks on each building to gain entry. He later admitted to stealing these also, the affidavit said.
The next day around 9:00 a.m., the owner of Eagle Towing, who had just hired Diller three days earlier, called Cody Police concerned Diller had stolen guns and recently sold them, the affidavit said.
“[The owner of Eagle Towing] questioned the legitimate ownership of such items because he knew Diller was homeless and had been living on the streets in Cody ... with no job for some time,” the affidavit said.
Another employee at Eagle Towing told the owner he had connected Diller with a local gun enthusiast to whom Diller sold antique guns on the night of Aug. 23, 2021.
Upon his arrest on Aug. 24, 2021, Diller at first denied burglarizing Old Trail Town, but “after some encouragement to tell the truth,” Diller admitted to it, the affidavit said.
He told officers that he used some of the money from the sale of the antique firearms to rent a motel room at the Big Bear Motel and to buy a throwing hatchet and fireworks, the affidavit said.
Diller also admitted to stashing the stolen items around town.
Along with stashing firearms in the bushes near Old Trail Town, he hid one gun in an empty shed at the corner of Cougar and Blackburn avenues and hid other items in a separate set of bushes along West Yellowstone Avenue, the affidavit said.
Officers recovered most of the items Diller allegedly stole, excluding a pair of chaps he hid near Geysers on the Terrace, according to the affidavit.
According to previous Enterprise reporting, Diller, who moved to Cody in July of 2021, was convicted in 2018 in Colorado of aggravated assault after holding a knife against a woman’s throat and threatening her life. In 2019, he was charged with misdemeanors for theft and false identification.
