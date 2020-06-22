The new Cody Transportation Complex’s financial picture is looking better than it did two weeks ago.
Facilities director Terry Gardenhire said by determining costs of change orders they were able to lower the overage from an initial $45,000 to roughly $15,000 above budget.
That included an approved change order to eliminate an additional outside parking area for busses Gardenhire said was unneeded because all busses had indoor parking.
“So we’re making some progress,” Gardenhire said.
The budgeted cost of the project is $3.64 million. That money comes from a combination of reserves and funds from the sale of most of the school board land on Beacon Hill, as well as the future sale of the current property.
Business manager Dawn Solberg said Tuesday she was concerned about the sale of the current property still being an unknown. While the budgeted revenue of $375,000 is just 75% of the assessed value of the property, she said that appraisal had been made awhile ago.
“Things have changed,” she said. “I don’t know in this market if that’s different. The sooner we nail that down the better.”
Construction-wise progress is ahead of schedule. He said there had been few weather delays and December was looking more like the projected finish date.
