Reconstruction of about a quarter mile of WYO 296, the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway, is set to start May 3. The work is part of a $5.8 million slide repair project near the 8,070-foot summit of Dead Indian Pass.
“Work is tentatively slated to resume on May 3, weather permitting,” WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody said. “Work will consist of completion of building dirt grade, placement of crushed gravel base, paving, installation of guardrail and reclamation.”
The project is at milepost 32.50, about 15 miles west of WYO 120. Crews will also install 119 drilled shafts that are 39 inches in diameter to stabilize the slide area.
Frost said the contractor’s schedule calls for about three weeks of work, with favorable weather, to complete the project.
“Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during working hours,” Frost said. “Portable traffic signals and a single-lane road will be in place during non-working hours with traffic delays of up to five minutes.”
The stretch will be chip sealed in June. Condon Johnson and Associates Inc., of Kent, Wash., is the prime contractor.
