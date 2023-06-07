The case of the Meeteetse man who collided with four vehicles while allegedly going 143 mph -- due his belief his car had been rigged to explode -- has been placed on hold due to a court order for a competency evaluation.
Cameron Michael Boni, 49, was charged May 11 with property destruction as well as aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly caused bodily injury to one of the drivers he hit.
During his May 12 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court, Boni pleaded not guilty and was given a $100,000 cash-only bond. He was ordered not to drive any motor vehicle.
In Boni’s preliminary hearing May 22, Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah ordered the competency evaluation.
Following the hearing, several of the citations Boni had originally been issued were dismissed, including reckless driving, failing to provide proof of liability insurance and speeding. They were dismissed without prejudice, meaning those charges can be filed again.
According to the affidavit, on May 11, Wyoming Highway Patrolman Daniel Hite received a traffic complaint about a black car passing other cars at “a very high rate of speed,” the affidavit said.
“They stated that the speed was so fast that they could not get a description of the car other than it was black,” the affidavit said.
Hite began traveling towards Powell in an attempt to intercept the car, and as he passed through the intersection of Coulter Avenue and Jones Street, he spotted Boni, clocking his speed at 143 mph, the affidavit said.
As the vehicle passed Hite, he identified it as a black Volkswagen Jetta, the affidavit said.
After informing dispatch of the vehicle description, Hite observed several crashed vehicles in the intersections of Absaroka Street/Coulter Avenue and a crashed black Jetta in the intersection of Fair Street/Coulter Avenue, the affidavit said.
“I could see front end damage to the Jetta on the driver side, as well as all of the airbags had been deployed,” Hite wrote in the affidavit.
The driver was identified as Boni through his driver’s license, the affidavit said.
In an interview, Boni said he had been coming from Burlington and “began feeling like he was being followed,” the affidavit said.
“He said he felt people had been following him for about a week now, and thought someone may have rigged his car to explode,” the affidavit said.
Boni said he thought his car was going to explode because it smelled like carbon, according to the affidavit.
“Boni could not say who specifically was out to hurt him, but he was certain that people were trying to hurt him because of the money he was supposed to get,” the affidavit said. “He added that’s why he was going so fast, so that no one could follow him.”
Hite wrote in the affidavit that Boni “did not seem concerned about the people he had just crashed into.”
“Boni’s attitude seemed as though he was only concerned about himself, as well as attempting to avoid whoever was following him,” Hite continued.
Boni showed no signs of impairment and tested negative for alcohol, the affidavit said.
At the scene, Powell Police Officer Lt. Matt McCaslin found Boni had been traveling westbound on Coulter Avenue when he attempted to maneuver around cars stopped at the red light, sideswiping several of them.
Boni continued through the intersection despite the red light and struck another vehicle as it was turning right onto Coulter Avenue, the affidavit said.
“Boni’s vehicle had become disabled by the four separate collisions but due to its high speed and momentum, it did not come to rest until ... approximately two full city blocks from the last collision,” the affidavit said.
One of the drivers was taken to the Powell Valley Hospital emergency room. The driver had redness and swelling on her left ear from airbag deployment, and reported neck pain and soreness from the impact, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Boni has at least two prior felony convictions, one out of Oregon for assault in the third degree and one out of Park County for aggravated assault and battery.
If convicted of the most recent offenses, Boni could face up to 60 years in prison in addition to paying a $20,000 maximum fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.