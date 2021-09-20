In its second year, the garden wall tucked away on top of the stairs at Bell Plaza downtown is sprouting a variety of plants.
There are red, ripe strawberries and small, hot peppers in bunches, big leaves of Swiss chard and mint.
Bernie Butler, who organized the building of the wall last summer by Bio-Logic Designs, said she’s seen many people take advantage of it this year, from tourists eyeing the long vertical rows of plants, to a local man coming by often to pick fresh mint leaves to chew as he walks on down the street.
“I’ll trim off Swiss chard to go with lunch,” said Butler, who also stops by every day after work. “I think it’s a fun project.”
People like to look under the water plants to spot the two small goldfish darting back and forth. The plants and the fish provide nutrients to the aquaponic system.
Butler acquired funds from the city council and a grant to pay the first two years of the lease on the equipment. Now, the city needs $1,500 to purchase the vertical garden.
“We are looking for community support,” she said.
Butler is one of many who hope to see it stay, along with her two volunteers who have assisted her in taking care of it.
Anders Nelson, 13, will check on the wall just about everyday as well. An important step is checking to make sure the water drip is consistent, allowing water to flow into the root systems.
If he can’t do it, Romi Utter will check in. Butler said she’s also very good at taking care of dead heads.
Butler said the location istelf has been beneficial, protected on two sides by walls and thus avoiding much of the worst of the winds and direct sun.
As Butler talks she trims shriveled leaves from the chard to keep it looking good for those who happen by.
“It’s fun and I put a lot of time into it,” she said. “I come here every day after work.”
There she can enjoy the fruits – and vegetables – of her labors while listening to music coming from the Silver Dollar and waiting for the next curious passerby to stop.
Butler hopes people will continue to have the chance to stop by and see the unusual aquaponic garden wall in downtown for years to come.
For more information, contact Bernie Butler at (307) 527-3469. To make a financial donation, call City Hall.
