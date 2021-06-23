A Cody man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being accused of raping a woman in Billings this May.
Steven Wight, 23, was arrested by Park County deputies on Saturday after a fugitive of justice warrant was put out for his arrest in Yellowstone County, Mont.
According to the affidavit, Wight pushed an ex-girlfriend face-down on a bed and proceeded to have sex with her without her consent. The 22-year-old woman said although she told Wight to stop, she was too afraid of the man to do anything more, stating he has an “aggressive nature.”
Wight denied raping her in conversations with the victim’s father.
The victim known as “S.” told police she and Wight had dated for two years before she broke up with him in March 2020. In the week prior to the assault, she said Wight had been attempting to communicate with her, and she engaged in some conversation to be polite, despite being in a new relationship herself.
The victim said Wight had come to her home in Billings on May 17 unannounced, and she let him inside because she thought it would be safe just to talk. When she heard her phone go off in her bedroom she went to retrieve it, which is when she said Wight followed and began physically touching her.
Wight lingered for a few minutes after the alleged rape, but not before stealing the victim’s underwear and then leaving the premises.
The father of the victim said Wight had threatened him, telling he would come to his house with a gun.
Evidence from the crime scene has been sent off to the Montana State Crime Lab for DNA analysis.
Staff from the Billings Clinic determined she suffered physical injury from the incident, and Billings police reported her being upset and physically distraught when making her statement to police.
“In the days since the rape, S. has experienced increased stress, headaches, and panic attacks,” wrote Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Sarah Hyde in the affidavit.
Wight is being held at the Park County Detention Center with $75,000 cash only bond and is scheduled for a 9 a.m. Monday extradition hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.