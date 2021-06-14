The Custer Gallatin National Forest reported a fire burning eight miles north of Clark about a half mile inside the Montana border on the eastern face of the Beartooth Range.
What is now being referred to as the Robinson Draw Fire was first spotted Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning Custer Gallatin reported “better reconnaissance” of the fire overnight, estimating it had burned 40 acres.
Custer Gallatin reports it is burning in sagebrush, grass and timber. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No structures are being threatened at this time.
The Robinson Draw is part of the Line Creek Plateau trail system in the Beartooth Ranger District, a series of trails open to hikers, bikers and horseback riders.
Engines and firefighters from the Billings Type 2 Veterans Crew, Pilot Peak Wildland Fire Module from Cody, two Red Lodge Fire Department Engines and an engine from the Beartooth Ranger District are mitigating the fire with the U.S. Forest Service leading the fire management. Two helicopters, air attack and air tankers are doing water drops on the burn.
Responders from the Forest Service and Bridger, Belfry and Red Lodge fire departments originally responded to the fire.
Custer Gallatin predeicted hot, dry and windy weather conditions at the fire for Monday with temperatures reaching up to 85 degrees and 10 to 15 mph winds.
The Forest Service said firefighters are anticipating additional growth given the weather conditions.
For additional information visit Custer Gallatin on Facebook at CusterGallatinNationalForest or ShoshoneNF. Additional information can also be found on the Custer Gallatin Forest website at fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.
