Election
Park County voters lineup outside of the Cody Auditorium to vote in the general election in November 2020. (File photo)

Nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018.

Matt Winslow

Well yeah, if you want to have a say in Park County elections, you have to vote in the Republican primary. Every voter has a right to have their voice heard, and there is nothing in the world wrong with taking steps to make your vote as effective as possible.

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Anything to stop trump's lap dog from winning.

