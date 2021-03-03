A proposed bill debated Tuesday on the floor of the State House would allow people to legally take roadkill under a number of conditions.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) is a co-sponsor. HB 95 was initially brought to the floor Tuesday for discussion.
If passed, it would require the Game and Fish Commission, in consultation with the state transportation commission, to establish a program whereby any person who wants to take wildlife killed as a result of motor vehicle collisions on any public road or highway in the state of Wyoming is permitted to do so as long as they meet one of a number of requirements.
“I support this bill because I think it benefits the residents of Wyoming,” Newsome said. “Thirty states allow the collection of roadkill. While some might collect the animals for meat, others might want the hide or teeth.”
Currently there are certain conditions that allow someone to keep roadkill, but each situation has to be approved by a game warden and the person has to have the proper game license or an interstate game tag.
Game and Fish has said the rules are to prevent poaching.
Some states do allow the practice of taking wildlife, including Montana.
The house bill would allow someone to take a deer killed in a motor vehicle accident provided they have prior approval, an interstate game tag or a license.
Newsome said while serving on the House travel committee, members looked at concerns regarding safety when someone is attempting to recover a carcass, and were set to vote on an amendment Wednesday that would require a person to remove the entire animal from the roadway.
The amendment also allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to exempt segments of public roads from the program. Newsome said this could include the prohibition of road kill collection on interstate highways and busy state highways.
She said the bill remains broad enough to allow the G&F Commission the authority to regulate it, including accounting for CWD issues, preventing poaching and keeping the burden on game wardens as small as possible. The bill has community backing as well. The Wyoming Wildlife Federation surveyed its membership on the issue and 43% said they wish they could harvest roadkill with another 29% saying maybe.
(1) comment
Here we are in the biggest deficit the state of Wyoming has ever seen and our liberal "rep" (Sandy Newsome) and liberal "senator" (R.J. Kost) have filed two bills: One deals with roadkill and one deals with beastality!
Folks, we can do much better than these two....
Notice that our conservative reps and senators are hard at work getting AirMedCare back, making cuts, fending off new taxes, promoting bills like limiting abortion, strengthening our Second Amendment right and other REAL bills.
My, my my....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.