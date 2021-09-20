Yellowstone National Park continued its summer of historic visitation with a record-breaking 921,844 recreation visits in August.
This beat the previous record set in August 2017 when 916,166 people came, many for the solar eclipse.
In July, the Park had its first month of visitation with more than a million visitors.
So far in 2021, the Park has hosted 3,590,904 recreation visits, a 15% increase from the same period in 2019 and 40% from 2020.
In order to break the annual visitation record set in 2016, only 666,274 people will have to visit the Park over the remainder of the year. This number has been exceeded in September alone the last three years in a row.
During 2021, the Park has broken every monthly record for visitation besides January and February.
The East Entrance had its third busiest August on record with 42,927 visitors. It was the fourth busiest of the five gates in the Park, ahead of the Northeast Entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.