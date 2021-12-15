With the energy-intensive heating season and holiday lighting occurring now, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers to save energy — and money — during wintertime. It offers some suggestions to be Wattsmart, including:
• 10 x 10 rule: Set the thermostat as low as comfortable — aim for 68 degrees. Lower the temperature by another 10 degrees when you are asleep or out of the house to lower your energy usage by about 10%.
• Cover drafty windows with a heavy-duty clear plastic sheeting on the inside of window frames during winter months.
• Set the water heater to 120 degrees and drain it annually.
• Wash clothes in cold water and wash only full loads.
• Completely fill the dishwasher before running and air dry dishes rather than using the dishwasher’s drying cycle.
• Switch to high-efficiency LED light bulbs in fixtures that are used at least three hours a day. These bulbs use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs.
• Set the refrigerator temperature between 37 and 40 degrees and set the freezer at 0 degrees.
• Improve the home’s heating and cooling systems by cleaning or replacing furnace filters and scheduling routine system maintenance to help air flow through the system more efficiently.
Find these tips and more at rockymountainpower.net/wattsmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.