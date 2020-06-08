A staple of summer in downtown Cody is returning June 15.
The Wild Bunch Gunfighters recently received approval from the Cody City Council to begin their show. The start is later than usual, but due to circumstances regarding COVID-19 the group had to wait until state guidelines were released.
While waiting, the Gunfighters set a tentative date, which after the approval gives them some time to finish planning for the health guidelines.
The safety concerns for the show are relatively minor, as the show itself has little human contact and outdoor venues are generally safer from transmission. Member and board secretary Sara Struemke said, it’s important to go forward with the event while still keeping people safe.
“The safety conditions are the same as they have been since 2017,” Struemke said. “We took many of the safety conditions as set by (Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker) above and beyond those he had placed.
“The health standards are now what we are calling the “new normal,” and our case and members are looking forward to a healthy summer with Cody’s economy benefiting from and welcoming tourists as Cody has done for many years.”
While the show is little changed, the bigger concern was the crowd it would draw. The Cody Trolley supports the event by setting up chairs for it, as even an outside venue has to have a limited amount of people and maintain distancing in order to comply with the health guidelines.
Owner Wade French said they are adapting this summer for that very reason.
“What we’ve usually done for shows is put up to 200 chairs out for the show,” French said. “This year, what we’ll do is get the racks out and put out the chairs as needed for the crowd. We can have small groups of chairs for families and then put the next group six feet apart from them.
French also said masks were being made available, but he does not know if they will be free or not. After the show is finished, chairs will be cleaned and sanitized.
French and Struemke were both concerned about seeing fewer tourists this summer.
“Maybe around July or August the summer tourists will start coming in, and we’re hoping for a bigger autumn vacation crowd this year,” French said. “The trolley has been seriously behind this year. This same time last year, we were having 600-700 people, while this year we haven’t even scratched 100.
“We’re very optimistic things are going to change soon and we’re taking precautions to encourage it. We’ll take what we can get. We have a great community and we’ll weather the storm together.”
Struemke said the downturn in tourism has proven its importance.
“It was likely never more evident how important tourism is to our economy than these past couple of months,” she said. “It is our hope that Cody comes through with a strong summer of American tourists re-realizing their own exciting places to visit within the states.
“We hope no Cody businesses have to close their doors this summer.”
