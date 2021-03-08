A single-lane traffic closure is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, at the tunnels west of Cody on U.S. 14-16-20.
“Lighting and structural inspections will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer Jack Hoffman of Basin.
Traffic control during the single-lane closure will be handled by Cody’s WYDOT maintenance crew.
Drivers are advised a 20 mph speed limit will be in place through the tunnels during the lighting and structural inspections, and traffic will be led through the tunnels by a pilot vehicle.
“Please turn on your headlights for safety when driving through the tunnels,” Hoffman said.
