The Cody School District’s summer school next year won’t be only for students who need extra help.
Summer school director Larry Gerber updated trustees on the success of the 2021 summer school and plans for a much expanded 2022 summer at last week’s Cody School Board meeting.
“We want to move to a learning-centered approach,” Gerber said. “All students are invited to attend. The plan is for a variety of classes to be taught, parents could pick and choose.”
To determine how the expanded summer school would work, staff have seven community groups working with them to determine what will be offered.
Already, a number of teachers are preparing summer classes. Gerber said middle school teacher Sean Conaway is working on a makerspace, offering everything from robotics to 3D printing.
Teacher Janie Denning plans on teaching her students to make skateboards, which they can then take home with them at the end of classes.
“When you’re looking at research, tutoring and small groups have an impact, but when you marry it to something fun, they learn a lot more,” Gerber said.
