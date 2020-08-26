It was a concern Terry Gardenhire raised more than a month ago. The facilities director for the Cody School District didn’t want to be responsible for marketing the old bus barn property on 20th Street.
Now, after a request for proposal to handle the marketing of property turned up no bids, he may still need to handle it.
“It’s not off the table to bring it in-house,” said Board Chair Brandi Nelson at an Aug. 18 meeting.
The challenge, Gardenhire said, is that Cody is a seller’s market right now and the people who might normally be able to handle it are too busy.
The struggle to find people interested in selling the approximately 2-acre property for the district led to some discussion among the board about where to go next.
In a July 7 meeting, board treasurer Cathy Roes initially floated the idea of hiring a real estate agent to manage the sale before suggesting the happy medium of trying to find someone else to do it for less than an agent’s fee.
District staff could not be reached for comment on what the next step would be in the process.
While the money from the sale is expected to amount to 10% of the total project cost, the district does not need the sale to complete the project.
Though there may have to be some fund transfers if the district doesn’t sell the old bus barn in this fiscal year, the district has the cash reserves to ensure Groathouse Construction gets paid and cuts will not have to be made to other departments to cover the cost, said business manager Dawn Solberg.
“We would like it to sell,” she said of the 20th Street property. “That would be the best scenario, so everything happens within the same time period. It’s always nice when things work out like that.”
She also noted these inter-fund transfers are commonplace in government budgets, and the money would go back into the reserves when the property actually sells should the sale occur in the next fiscal year or beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.