The Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti Ranger Districts of the Shoshone National Forest will hold a community meeting at the Wapiti Fire Hall on Aug. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to inform the local community, recreation cabin owners, and lodge owners of the Shoshone National Forest’s plans to implement a fuels and fire mitigation project in the corridor surrounding the North Fork of the Shoshone River.
“It is important to the Shoshone National Forest that individuals interested in the North Fork project have a good understanding of what we hope to accomplish,” District Ranger Casey McQuiston said. “We want to take this opportunity to meet with the community about the project and answer any questions.”
During the meeting, staff from the Shoshone National Forest will give a short presentation describing the areas within the project and explain how this project will help mitigate impacts in the event of a wildfire in the area. The project will include mechanical removal of timber, dead/down logs, and undergrowth to provide firefighters a safer working environment and increase the defensibility of improvements. For more information on this project, visit fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60578.
Due to space availability, the Shoshone National Forest asks that only individuals directly impacted by this prescribed fire project attend in person. The meeting will be streamed live on the Shoshone National Forest Facebook page at facebook.com/ShoshoneNF.
