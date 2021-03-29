The Cody School District is adding another vehicle to its inventory.
Following a request from transportation director Sam Hummel, the school board approved the purchase of a new Bobcat A770, a skid steer with all-wheel steering and a higher load capacity than the current unit owned by the district. The machine and the attachments combined cost more than $60,000, an amount that some trustees balked at but ultimately approved in a unanimous vote.
“We previously had bought a used model Bobcat,” said Cathy Roes. “I understand the risk associated with buying used. We don’t know what the previous owner has done to it. I’m just really hung up on the implement costs.”
Hummel’s proposal includes a seven-foot-wide sweeper broom, a giant rotating brush, and nine-foot-wide caged snowplow, an attachment that can be used for piling snow, something he said was required due to the larger footprint of the new transportation facility.
“Because of how long it takes to do buildings, [maintenance doesn’t] do the transportation facility, ever,” Hummel said. “We’re moving to a facility with five times the requirements for snow removal. We need a bigger machine.”
The attachments account for about $20,000 of the cost.
Buying a Bobcat gives the district functionality and power that would not be achieved by a pickup with a plow on it, Hummel said. He also said a plow truck is not powerful enough for the new transportation facility and that one had gotten stuck in the last big snowstorm.
The decision to purchase the Bobcat comes at a time when the Legislature is considering bills that could cut funding for the district by as much as $2.3 million.
The money for the Bobcat is coming from the depreciation reserve fund, an account that in February had nearly $1 million in it. Business manager Dawn Solberg said the purchase of the Bobcat will not prevent any other replacements.
