Although Yellowstone National Park was up in attendance over the Fourth of July weekend the East Entrance was down.
The east gate had 147 or 2.7% fewer visitors this year compared to the same weekend in 2019. The Park has been making a point this summer to not make statistical comparisons to 2020 because of the unusual traffic circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic caused.
The Park as a whole was up 8% from 2019.
Visitation was mixed for the first two days of weekend on Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3, but nearly every gate experienced an increase, when compared to 2019, for the last two days of the weekend.
The fact that July 4 fell on a Sunday may have influenced these traffic patterns.
The East Entrance finished the weekend on a high note, up 45% on Monday, July 8, with 546 more travelers.
The South and West entrances had the strongest weekends, up a combined average of 15.6%.
