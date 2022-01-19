A Cody man has been charged with felony theft, accused of stealing more than $5,500 from the local Eagles Club.
After his arrest, Andrew Kalenak, 43, was released on a personal recognizance bond Jan. 14 and ordered to stay away from the Eagles. He has a hearing scheduled Thursday in Park County Circuit Court.
Ron Williams, an Eagles trustee, said the club was closed from Jan. 10-18 but was rescheduled to open on Wednesday.
According to the court affidavit, Eagles leadership requested an investigation after a report of a break-in on their security system. They then discovered more than $5,500 in missing funds, over a six week period, much of it meant for charities. Kalenak was working as a bartender at the Eagles and was seen on surveillance cameras accessing a safe and taking an envelope of money out, which was then visible hanging out of his pocket.
Kalenak was then seen exchanging that money with money out of his till, the affidavit said. Cody Police Officer Beau Egger said he was also seen trying to take more funds from other locations in the building.
Further, Kalenak was accused by Eagles leadership of passing several fraudulent checks.
Williams however in a Tuesday evening phone interview, denied having any knowledge of any funds being stolen from the club. He said the organization closed down due to “restructuring” and to “upgrade from old procedures.” He said they called Kalenak last week and had not heard back from him. Williams said the club is reopening with shortened hours due to “staffing issues.”
Kalenak was arrested on Jan. 12 and had an initial hearing in Park County Circuit Court on Jan. 14. He was released from custody with an own recognizance bond.
For the charge, Kalenak faces up to 10 years in jail and $10,000 in fines if found guilty. He is being represented by attorney Bethia Kalenak, his wife. She submitted a motion to both dismiss the case and reprimand Park County Prosecutor Jack Hatfield, alleging he had misled the court and that there was insufficient evidence to charge Kalenak with a felony, as the only evidence presented connected him to $900 worth of charity money, which falls below the felony threshold.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
