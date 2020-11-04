It was a record election year in Park County for a few different reasons.
Voters turned out in record numbers with 16,797 casting their ballots. Of this total, 10,089 people voted by either absentee ballot or early voting, marking the first time these methods of voting outnumbered day-of voting for a general election.
“All in all it was a good day,” said Park County Clerk Colleen Renner.
There were 3,049 people who voted early at the machines inside the Park County Courthouse. Another 7,040 voted absentee. In 2016, only 4,056 people voted early or by absentee.
The county exceeded the number of ballots requested in the 2016 election long before election day.
“We knew it could be busy,” Renner said.
In the August primary only 8,819 people voted. In the 2016 general election 15,311 people voted, which was the previous record set for a general election in the county.
Renner said counting of absentee and early ballots occurred in record time thanks to volunteers and new ballot counting machines, she described as “outstanding equipment.”
There were roughly 118 election judges who assisted with the election, and Renner commended them. This was still much fewer than the around 180 who assisted in 2018.
Crowding at polling places was not as severe as some feared, but there were sizable lines at different times in the day. There were reports of a 45-minute wait at the Cody Auditorium around 9:30 a.m.
Renner said there were also some lines at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell, but she attributed this to many people registering to vote on Tuesday.
“That was one of our biggest frustrations today,” she said.
Renner said people can avoid this process in the future by renewing their registration in 2022, whether they vote in that year or not.
She said she reduced her travel among polling places this year out of health concerns, only making three trips outside the courthouse.
“I made that decision,” Renner said. “It didn’t seem right to do this year.”
Casting calls
Kayleigh Rusk said she chose to vote in person because it felt “better” to do so.
“It’s our constitutional right,” she said.
Bob Berry agreed with this sentiment.
“I want to be involved on the day of the election,” he said. “I believe voting should be done the day of the election.”
Others said they didn’t put much thought behind the decision to vote in-person rather than convenience or scheduling.
Ayla and Linda Gray made the five-hour round trip voyage from their residence at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park to cast their votes at the Cody Rec Center.
“It’s your opportunity to make your voice heard on the record,” Linda Gray said.
Teddy Calkin was able to beat the crowds by voting in the mid-afternoon at the Rec Center.
“It was very pleasant voting, quick and painless” she said.
A lot on the line
Berry said it was a historic election with grave consequences depending on who is elected.
“If we (Republicans) lose with the left and what it stands for, it will mean the fall of democracy for this country and the entire democratic model will fall,” he said.
Cameron Houser, 20, voted for the first time on Tuesday.
“It’s a super pivotal election,” he said. “Both of the candidates have super different points of view.”
President Donald Trump won Wyoming over challenger Joe Biden 70%-26%.
In Park County, Trump won by an even larger margin, 76%-20%. This was the same margin of victory Trump had by percentage in 2016, but he took 818 more overall votes than his opponent in 2020 than he did in 2016.
Democrat or Republican, one shared sentiment among most voters is relief that this year’s election cycle, filled with unprecedented levels of noise, contention and mudslinging, will start winding down.
“I would like to see healing in this country,” Calkin said. “It feels like everything is so divisive that it’s heartbreaking.”
