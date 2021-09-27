On Thursday the Cody School District will kick off the search for a new superintendent by giving students, teachers, administrators, other staff and community members the chance to talk about what they want to see in the next district leader.
HR director Chynna Singer said the day will include different sessions for different staff members, spots for administrators, teachers and spots for CMS and CHS students that student councils will lead. The Cody Education Association will also be involved in recruiting teachers to be part of sessions after school.
That night the community will have its say.
“The big event is 6 p.m. at Wynona Thompson and we’re hoping to pack the auditorium,” Singer said. “We want to hear from people individually. We just really want to hear from the public, community, get their needs, wants and what they want in their next school leader.”
The event is being led by McPherson and Jacobson, the executive recruitment and development company out of Omaha hired by trustees to perform the search. Dr. Steve Joel, a consultant who has worked with the district in the past, works with the company.
School board chair Brandi Nelson said community members will also have an opportunity to provide input at 11 a.m. at the district annex. She stressed that board members would not be at these events.
“We encourage everyone to come to say what they want to say,” she said. “I have a feeling this superintendent search is going to roll pretty fast.”
People who can’t make either community event Thursday can contact Singer at (307) 587-1193 to provide input.
