Do you know how the City of Cody should balance the budget?
Residents are now being offered the chance to make recommendations.
The budget simulator is one of many ways residents can learn more about the city and its finances as part of the new Clearly Cody online project spearheaded by finance director Leslie Brumage.
The goal is to provide all of the financial, service, structure and other information about the city in one place.
“It’s something I’ve been passionate about since I arrived,” she said, adding she had bugged city manager Barry Cook about it ever since he took the position.
After fielding many phone calls from people who they said didn’t have a good understanding of the city budget during the push for a new fifth-cent sales tax, Cook said he was even more sold on the idea.
It also dovetails with the council’s goal of increasing transparency.
“People don’t understand how the tax situation for municipalities works,” he said.
For instance, while municipalities only receive 30 cents of every dollar received in sales tax, the fifth penny tax would have almost entirely gone to the city.
On the dashboard’s financial section, people can see where money from the previous 1 cent special purpose tax was spent.
While many of the tabs on Clearly Cody aren’t finished yet, Brumage focused on the finances first and now has a lot of information for residents to check out, which may be helpful before taking a stab at a balanced budget. The data shows not just the general fund but all of the funds, from utilities to the Rec Center.
Within each fund, people can see what makes up expenses versus revenues.
Brumage said virtually all of this information is already available publicly, but is dispersed between minutes of meeting, legal notices in the Enterprise and budget documents at City Hall. She said Cody is jumping on the trend of making that easier for those who prefer to search digitally, while still doing all of the legally required notices in other mediums.
Staff is working on fleshing out other areas of the dashboard, which she said will make it even easier for residents to pay fees and for people to know almost anything they want to about what services the city offers, and just where their tax dollars are going.
And all of those who complete the budget simulator won’t go unnoticed. Brumage said the results will be available, anonymously if people want, as a form of public comment.
“I’m excited about it,” she said. “It’s great opportunity to get people involved without them having to do too much work.”
View the site at clearly-cody-cityofcody.hub.arcgis.com/.
