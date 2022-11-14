The 2022 general election continued a trend of increased non-presidential midterm election participation in Park County, with the number of voters rising steadily since 2014.
While there are several possible reasons for the higher turnout, Hans Odde, first deputy county clerk, said absentee and early voting played a significant role.
This year’s numbers of absentee and early voters were both up from the last midterm general election in 2018, when there were 678 early voters and 2,365 absentee voters.
In the 2022 midterm general election, 2,630 voters voted early at the courthouse and 2,734 voted absentee.
This means early voting in the county has increased by nearly 288% since the last midterm general election, while absentee voting increased by a more modest 15.6%.
“I think people are really finding the convenience of in-person voting (at the courthouse),” Odde said. “Older folks especially are really liking the convenience of not having to wait in line at their polling place on election day.”
The increase in early and absentee voting made up for a slight decline in in-person Election Day voters. There were only 7,607 voters at the polls during the 2022 midterm general election compared to 8,875 in 2018.
In total, there were 12,971 voters in the 2022 midterm general election, according to statistics from the Park County Elections Office.
During the last midterm in 2018, there were 11,918 voters in the midterm general election. This means participation in the midterm general election increased by 8.8% since the last midterm.
The 2018 midterms, in turn, saw an increase in participation compared to the prior midterm in 2014, with a nearly 23% increase in midterm general election voting.
Odde said there were several possible reasons for the increase in participation beside the rise in absentee and early voting.
Part of the increase, Odde said, is likely related to new residents moving into the county. The county’s population in 2014 was around 29,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while it has risen to over 30,000 in 2022.
Odde also said “the national political climate” could be a factor in the increased midterm participation.
“100% confidence” in results
Overall, this year’s election cycle went smoothly, and Odde said the county experienced little difficulty during last week’s midterm general election.
“Toward the end of the day at the Cody Rec Center, we had a machine that was asking voters to flip their ballots, and we think maybe the scanner had a little dust in the scanner plate,” Odde said. “But that was the most dramatic thing that happened. Everybody’s ballot was taken and counted, and no ballots were rejected. I can say with 100% confidence that ballots were counted accurately.”
In general, participation in midterms is usually lower than in presidential election years, and this year was no exception. There were 16,815 voters in the 2020 presidential general election, and only 12,971 in the 2022 midterm non-presidential general election.
