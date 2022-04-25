Park County’s elected officials are vying for a pay raise.
At the Park County commissioners’ meeting last Tuesday, county assessor Pat Meyer presented a proposal for salary increases for each of the county’s 12 elected officials, amounting to a 14.5% average increase.
“Moving forward we’ve got to do something,” commissioner Joe Tilden said. “We’ve got to make darn sure our salaries are in a competitive position.”
Meyer said a number of elected county official salaries have been below average when compared to other Wyoming counties since at least 2018. He is proposing elected officials be paid a flat rate over the next four years, a departure from the incremental yearly raises these officials have received since at least 2006.
Meyer determined the flat rate wages based on a 2022 inflation rate of 8.5% and long-term inflation of 5%. Tilden questioned the validity of this estimate based on the volatile nature of the economy and some economists predicting a recession in the coming years. Meyer had no answer to this possibility and reiterated his projections were only that, an estimate.
In 2018, the average Wyoming salary for county assessors, clerks, treasurers and clerk of courts was $84,917. In Park County, these officials are scheduled to make $83,000 this year. Meyer said if this current pay scale is continued, the value of this wage will decline by roughly $16,000 if not increased over the next four years. He is proposing bumping these positions up to a salary of $97,037 from 2023-2027 to keep up.
Park County District Court Clerk Patra Lindenthal said she will not run for reelection, while county clerk Colleen Renner and treasurer Barb Poley both said they will. Meyer said he is undecided.
The sheriff’s position is scheduled to pay $85,000 in 2022, still below the 2018 average of $86,598. Meyer is proposing this be increased to $99,375 over the next four years.
Sheriff Scott Steward recently announced he will not run for reelection this fall and will instead run for county commissioner. No candidates have announced they will run to replace him yet.
The county coroner is scheduled to be paid $40,000 this year, far below the state average of $52,313. Coroner Tim Power has said he will not run for reelection this fall. Meyer recommended paying his replacement an average of $46,765.
The county attorney job has not been underpaid. County Attorney Bryan Skoric, who is planning to run for reelection this fall, is scheduled to earn $99,000 in 2022, above the state average of $97,181. Meyer said he should be paid an average of $115,743 moving forward. The State Legislature recently raised the maximum an elected official can make from $100,000 to $145,000 to adjust for inflation.
“So, the legislators are seeing we’re going to have problems, too,” Meyer said.
Commissioners’ salaries are also above state average for 2022 at $36,174, despite these officials not receiving a raise since 2010. Meyer recommended bumping them up to $42,292. State law stipulates that commissioners must be paid the rate offered when they were first elected.
The county’s hourly employees received at least a 50-cent-per-hour raise last July, and a one-time 2% wage bonus was delivered to certain employees in 2020. The last permanent, county-wide raise was given in 2018 as a 5% cost-of-living adjustment.
Meyer spoke to how the local housing shortage has exacerbated the overall cost of living and what is considered a competitive wage.
“Which brings up rent, which makes people have to move,” he said. “They can’t afford to live here.”
He said although Park County is nowhere in the same league as Jackson for real estate prices, it is headed in that direction.
“And we want to put a stop to it as soon as possible,” he said.
Meyer said the county will have about $24.2 million in available funds this upcoming year, of which the raises would make about 3.7% of the budget. He said the county’s valuation went up about $200 million, about 25%, in 2022.
“We’re going to have a good year,” he said.
Elected official salaries are set every four years by the county commissioners and cannot be adjusted during the interim. The commissioners will consider these proposals and make a final decision regarding the pay at their May 3 meeting.
(2) comments
Talk about raises all you want, but do NOT raise taxes of any kind. Period.
14.5% raise while employees got $.50 last year? That makes sense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.