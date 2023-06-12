Despite the first week of this June having double the rain seen in the entire month of last June, there have been no reports of flooding in Park County, local Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Martin said.
“We’re kind of in a holding pattern,” he said. “We’re not expecting any flooding at this time. But then again, we weren’t expecting what happened in Yellowstone last year either. So there is always an element of the unpredictable.”
Spring flooding can often occur due to a perfect storm of precipitation, melting snowpack and spring runoff from the mountains, Martin said. But at this point, the higher-than-average precipitation isn’t corresponding to a higher-than-average flood risk.
“Right now we’re kind of just monitoring the situation,” he said.
The first week of June was a particularly wet one for Cody, said meteorologist Brett McDonald with the National Weather Service in Riverton.
According to data from Yellowstone Regional Airport, 1.31 inches of precipitation were reported between June 1 and June 7. In the entire month of June 2022, two-thirds of an inch of precipitation was recorded from the same location, McDonald said.
The increase is part of a weather system affecting much of western and central parts of Wyoming, he said.
“We’ve been experiencing an incredibly moist pattern for the last week or so,” McDonald said. “It’s a really odd pattern with this moisture streaming up from the south. It’s very anomalous. We’re not used to seeing this sort of system, especially for the duration we’ve been seeing it.”
McDonald said forecast models currently predict the system will last through June 13. At that point, warmer and drier weather will return to the Cody area.
A moister-than-usual early June followed a drier-than-usual May, he said. The airport reported just 0.75 inches of rain in May 2023 compared to 2.5 inches in May 2022, McDonald said.
While the June rain has not caused flooding yet, it has had other impacts. On the evening of June 6, for example, a stretch of US 14-16-20 near Pahaska Tepee was closed by a mudslide.
As of June 8, the road had reopened to two-way traffic, said Lyle Lamb, the District 5 Maintenance Engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT workers continued to stabilize the hillside throughout the remainder of the week of June 5.
“The biggest thing we’re fighting right now is that all the material (soil) is just a soupy mess,” he said on June 8. The mudslide “carried a lot of trees and deadfall” that needed to be cleared from the roadway.
“I think this event pretty much cleared out that particular ravine, and we shouldn’t have a similar situation there for quite some time,” Lamb said. “But there are dozens of little ravines along this road, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens again somewhere. It just depends on what Mother Nature brings us.”
While flooding hasn’t been -- and hopefully won’t be -- a problem this year, Martin said citizens should be prepared, especially if they live in an area that has typically been susceptible to flooding.
“The historical data is usually pretty accurate, so if your property has a history of flooding, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared,” he said. “Get some sand bags just in case. Knowing you’re in a flood area, and taking appropriate precautions, is the best way to keep yourself safe.”
McDonald agreed, emphasizing that anyone in the vicinity of a river or creek should be cautious.
“This time of year, we can get melting snow combining with precipitation to create hazardous water conditions,” he said “So I would definitely encourage people to be cautious and mindful of those areas.”
