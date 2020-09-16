Construction work is expected to start by this weekend on the busy 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue intersection.
WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said Tuesday morning the intersection’s traffic lights would be replaced with temporary lights, with east-west traffic down to one lane in each direction.
The intersection is the next phase in work that began at the base of the 17th Street hill and will connect with work that concluded downtown in the spring.
Contractor S&S Builders and its subcontractors will be doing concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter, double gutter, sidewalk and ADA upgrades from Alger Avenue and proceed through Beck Avenue around to the Denny Menholt main entrance on the eastbound lanes.
The west side of the intersection of Beck Avenue and 17th Street will remain closed for this work.
All work from 14th Street through 15th Street on the south half finished up Tuesday, except for some minor ADA work on the southeast corner of 15th Street.
The south intersection of 15th Street-Sheridan Avenue and the lane closure is open to traffic.
The contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin night grinding Monday. Grinding will be completed from 14th Street through 15th Street on the south half of Sheridan Avenue and Beck Avenue through Alger Avenue on the east half of 17th Street. Night grinding hours are 9 p.m.-7 a.m.
Traffic is being carried in one lane each direction on one side of the street while work is being completed on the other half of the street.
The speed limit is reduced to 20 mph through the work zone. No left turns are allowed through the work zone.
During the $4.93 million Sheridan Avenue project, traffic is being carried on one lane in each direction on one side of the street, while work is being completed on the other half of the street.
Frost said the concrete pouring was pushed back three days due to the incidents of people driving and walking on wet concrete last week, and thus they’re looking to take advantage of every day they can.
Frost also said it was important for pedestrians to avoid crossing the street at construction zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.