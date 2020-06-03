While the Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve is opening Sunday as scheduled, the annual community hike June 13 has been canceled.
The Nature Conservancy in a press release said due the health situation related to the COVID-19 outbreak, “we believe this is the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of the community and our staff.”
The group hopes to reschedule this event later this summer, depending on conditions related to the virus. Visit nature.org/events for updates on the hike and other TNC-related events.
While the preserve will be open, restrooms, office and interpretive cabin will remain closed.
Visitors are asked to follow these practices during a visit to Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve:
• Support social distancing by giving people not in your party at least 6 feet of separation.
• Avoid or minimize contact with high-touch surfaces, including handrails and interpretive signs; practice good hygiene and use hand sanitizer.
• Leave no trace. Please take trash and other personal items with you when you leave the preserve.
• Note that restrooms will not be available.
• If you are feeling sick, visit us another time.
• Please remember that no dogs are allowed on the preserve.
• Be bear aware: Travel in groups of three or more, carry bear spray and know how to use it and make noise while on the trail.
