Yellowstone Regional Airport plans to be busier this summer.
YRA Board Member Bucky Hall said both Delta and United Airlines they intend to return to 2019 levels of service this summer.
United will be returning to two flights a day to Denver soon, it will add a third flight in June and a fourth in July. He said the airline is proposing doing a direct flight again to Chicago, and a maximum revenue guarantee rate will be determined soon for this service.
Operations manager Bruce Ransom said he has been told there will be many 70-passenger jets servicing YRA this summer. Although Delta is still only allowing 50% capacity in its planes, Ransom said the airline has committed to servicing two jets around the same time if customers support it with ticket purchases.
YRA typically runs around a $340,000 deficit annually, but this shortfall will be offset by government funding for at least the next few years.
The airport has about 3.5 years left to spend toward its $18 million CARES Act funding granted last spring. During a board meeting held Tuesday, it was announced that although this money is continuing to be pledged, it has still not been guaranteed and YRA could receive as little as $11 million.
So far, the airport has spent about $1.2 million of CARES Act money.
During its meeting Wednesday, the YRA board decided to devote $1 million of this funding to the construction of 10 T-hangars, storage areas for smaller-sized aircraft.
One of the challenges the Yellowstone Regional Airport has had over the years is defending its role in the local community with quantifiable proof of the economic benefits it provides.
A recent study by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division found that YRA and Powell Municipal contribute $68.1 million annually to the local economy. This total is up 47% from a similar estimate performed in 2013. Powell contributed $2.3 million in economic impact.
Numbers were calculated for the study over the course of two years but just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WYDOT study came up with its totals from the day-to-day functions taking place, business tenants, average annual capital investment to maintain and improve each airport and expenditures made by visitors who arrive at each airport by general aviation or commercial aircraft. To support the study, WYDOT also performed 28,000 visitor surveys, 145 aviation-related business tenant interviews, airport visits and contacts to more than 100 state and regional agencies and economic development organizations.
The study found YRA directly employs 88 people and indirectly supports 686 statewide jobs and $21.8 million in payroll. It also contributes $2.4 million in state and local sales tax revenue.
Ransom said he has been told by numerous businesses they could not get employees to move to Cody if the airport weren’t here.
All of Wyoming’s airports combined create $2 billion combined economic impact and $87.7 million in tax revenue, the study found.
The study not only shows YRA’s value but also the significant growth in the past seven years.
Ransom said around 2013, the airport was getting around 20-25 flights per week in peak summer months. From 2016 to 2019 annual enplanements jumped by 22,006 and flights up to 38 per week. Last summer, flights were down to 21-22 per week with about 50% fewer passengers than 2019.
“We’re definitely going to be beefing up,” Ransom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.