Local constituents are putting more pressure on Wyoming Department of Transportation staff to build pedestrian crosswalks and possibly install traffic lights along the busy Big Horn Avenue corridor between Depot Drive and Beacon Hill Road, but WYDOT staff said nothing would be installed until at least 2023, after a traffic study is completed.
“You don’t know how the landowners feel, you don’t know how the commuters from Powell feel and who all it’s going to impact,” Wyoming Department of Transportation District Engineer Pete Hallsten said.
At a Park County commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Stephanie Bell, a Cody School District board member and acting chair for Cody’s Urban Systems and Traffic Committee, delivered an impassioned speech about why she finds the infrastructure is deserved.
“That thoroughfare just keeps getting busier,” Bell said. “As a school district, we have zero authority on this. But we have a huge interest.
“We don’t have authority to tell any student they can’t cross Big Horn Avenue. Those students are making the decision with 11-, 12- and 13-year old minds.”
Bell said there is an “expectation” that there is an average of 20 individuals “wishing” to cross Big Horn per hour, a statistic Hallsten disputed.
She said more is needed than a simple painted crosswalk or “something that gives a false sense of relief,” pleading for a multi-faceted solution supported by law enforcement.
“The location of the Middle School is not going to change,” she said. “The development north of Big Horn Avenue, which is residential, is not going to change. No. 3, we’re starting to see a real issue with drivers trying to negotiate the corridor.”
The city and WYDOT are initiating a $62,500 traffic study between Depot Drive – the turn onto WYO 120 North – and Beacon Hill Road, to analyze the impacts and options for safety improvements. The Urban Systems and Traffic Committee will oversee the study.
Hallsten said the study will take at least a year. He couldn’t give a firm commitment as to how much longer after the study is completed that changes could be made, but said it wouldn’t be until at least fiscal year 2023, meaning the work would take place no earlier than mid-summer of that year. He said if work takes place to alter the geometry of the Freedom Avenue and Big Horn intersections, that timeline will push back farther.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall said there would be pushback on that time estimate.
“We’d like to see an effort to go after the low hanging fruit,” he said.
Hall said the city could consider paying for and adding traffic and warning signs before the study is completed, if WYDOT approval were granted.
Bell said she would like to see some interim solutions before the study is completed, including reducing the speed limit between Cooper Lane and Sheridan Avenue to 30 mph and establishing a 20 mph school zone limit during school hours, and placing traffic control measures such as a traffic signal at Freedom Avenue and Big Horn. Hallsten said none of these measures could take place before performing a speed study.
WYDOT staff have also argued, due to the distance between Big Horn and the Middle School, that Big Horn itself is not in a school zone and therefore not applicable for school zone speed requirements.
Big Horn is a 35 mph zone, a change initiated after a speed study in 2007.
“Our county numbers have changed so much since 15 years ago,” commissioner Dossie Overfield said.
Bell and Overfield mentioned how the population growth of the last decade has drastically changed the traffic conditions and circumstances regarding Big Horn safety. Overfield mentioned how a three-way stop she recently saw installed in Riverton could work at either the Freedom or Robert street intersection, but this work would eliminate left-hand turning onto those smaller side streets.
Hallsten said any changes that will come forth must be proved through “warrants” discovered through the study. Warrants are statistical evidence proving the need for a certain project. Without them, Hallsten said new problems are created with unnecessary infrastructure.
Members from That Other Project, a group advocating for a stoplight on Big Horn, were at Tuesday’s meeting but did not speak. Member Chris Guyer said afterward the meeting exposed the “need to get public awareness out” about the situation.
