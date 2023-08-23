Chris Quintiliani grew up loving old cars and taking on the challenge of restoring and giving them a chance to flex their muscles once again on the road.
He and his friend Rick Moore have a YouTube channel called The Montana Barn Find. One of the videos features a 1957 Chevy Bel Air that took over 30 years to finally acquire. Quintiliani’s dad knew the car was on a Montana farm and tried to buy it. Finally, after persistence and patience, the owner relented and agreed to sell them the car. The men named the car and later their YouTube channel, “The Montana Barn Find.”
Moore was a partner on the ‘57 Chevy build. His shop, Moore’s Garage, is located in Belfry. The final product of the rebuild left the original paint on the car. The reason for the look was because Moore and Quintiliani entered the car in a competition for a SEMA Show automotive trade show build-off called The RATical Rod Build Off.
“The original patina was compliments of Mother Nature and the trees that grew all around the car during its 45-year slumber. We redid the entire car except the paint which is what qualifies it as a RATical Rod,” Quintiliani said.
The Bel Air will be in this year’s Cody Country Car Show. It is a two-door hardtop with a chassis from a 1996, C4 Corvette and a LT4 super-charged Corvette engine.
“It’ll be in one of our sponsors’ booths, Shannon Watts Art & Design. He does artist’s renderings of cars and still does the Cody Country Car Show poster. He started out in Riverton, Wyoming and now he’s famous. We’re lucky he’s stayed a part of the car show,” Quintiliani said.
Having an active Facebook page and YouTube channel, Quintiliani is busy restoring and selling cars that eventually may end up on the sites.
“Editing clips is hard and takes a long time, but it’s my passion,” he said.
When he’s not working on a car, he’s out hiking and camping with his lady friend in her vintage camper.
“We spend a lot of time in the Beartooth Mountains. They’re one of our favorite places. We just went to a vintage camper rally which was a lot of fun too,” he said.
Bird-dogging muscle cars is a life-long venture.
“There are a couple of cars I’ve been after for 27 years. On one car, sadly, the owner passed, but I’m still working on his son. There are cars, I may never get, but it’s all about the chase,” Quintilani said with a laugh.
When asked what kind of cars he’s looking for, he mentioned a few favorites.
“We love old 1950s and ’60s pick-up trucks,” Quintiliani said. “ I really like muscle cars too, but vintage pick-ups are what’s hot.”
He enjoys being an automotive historian and tracing back the stories of the cars and the connections to the people and past owners who knew the car in its original condition. He knows he’ll never get the full story, but what he learns helps him restore once-forgotten metal and memories.
Quintiliani also knows listening to his customers and providing what they’re after is good business.
“Baby boomers want a truck from the 1950s, but we rebuild it to drive like a new car. We add power steering and disc brakes, so they can keep up with modern traffic. To be safe you need to put some modern things under the hood,” he said.
When he thinks back over all the restorations he’s done, there’s one that outshines the rest.
“My brother Nick and I helped my dad restore his 1955 Chevy Nomad wagon that he had in high school,” he said.
Quintiliani is also proud of his role helping put on the Thursday Cruise Nights in the summertime, which begin in the Pinnacle Bank parking lot at 6 p.m.
“Everybody’s harkening back to those fun times,” he said.
Quintiliani has fond memories of miles and hours spent with his dad, Ken, going to big auto swap meets throughout the west from Portland to Pomona and Hershey to Turlock. From a young age he developed a trained eye for rare, high-performance Chevy parts.
After high school, Quintiliani went to Western College of Auctioneering, where he picked up valuable business tools that he still finds useful today. After buying and selling collector cars in his teens and 20s, he knew he wanted to make it his profession.
With support and encouragement from his family, at 21, Quintiliani was ready to start his own business. He applied for his Wyoming dealer’s license on his birthday and opened Stick Shift Motors in Cody. Eventually, he began selling used cars and still enjoys seeing the cars he sold tooling around town with happy customers at the wheel. One of his best skills has been learning what his customers’ needs are and matching them with the perfect vehicle.
Quintiliani invites everyone to come by and visit this year’s entry, The Montana Barn Find at the Cody Country Car Show, and hear about the rebuild. He’s always up for talking cars and maybe getting a new tip about another rare gem just waiting for him to rescue it.
Visit Stick Shift Motors at 602 Yellowstone Ave. in Cody. Visit his Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/MTbarnfind. Find their YouTube at The Montana Barn Find.
