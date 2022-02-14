POWELL – Northwest College has announced two finalists for the open position of president, who are scheduled to visit campus for in-person interviews and meetings with college and community stakeholders. The finalists are Dr. Michelle Schutt, current Vice President of Community Learner Services at the College of Southern Idaho, and current Northwest College Interim President Lisa Watson.
Each finalist will be on campus for two days. Schutt is scheduled to interview at Northwest College on Feb. 23-24, and Watson’s scheduled interview is March 2-3.
Schutt holds a B.A. from Upper Iowa University in English Education, a Master Teacher M.S. from Emporia State University, an M.S. in Social Responsibility from St. Cloud State University, and a Ph.D. in Education and Human Resources from Colorado State University.
Watson is in her eighth year of service at Northwest College, having served as Vice President of Administrative Services and Finance before accepting the position of Interim President on Nov. 19. Watson holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in international business from the University of Miami, having graduated Summa Cum Laude honors. She is a certified public accountant, earning her bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Colorado-Boulder. Currently, Watson is a doctoral student in the higher education administration program at the University of Wyoming.
Detailed bios for each of the finalists are available on Northwest College’s Presidential Search webpage.
Members of the Big Horn Basin communities will have the opportunity to submit questions for the finalists ahead of time at nwc.edu/presidentialsearch. Due to time constraints during the campus address, only the most frequently asked questions will be presented to the finalists on the second day of the interview. Please submit your questions ahead of time by these deadlines: 5 p.m. Feb. 23, for Michelle Schutt, and 5 p.m., March 1, for Watson.
The Northwest College Board of Trustees expects to extend an offer by March 11, with an anticipated start date of July 1.
