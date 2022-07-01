Last year was a record-breaking year in the United States with the greatest use of fireworks and the lowest fireworks-related injury rate ever recorded, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and American Fireworks Standards Laboratory.
To maintain this positive trend, Phantom Fireworks, one of the largest fireworks distributors in the nation, has a list of safety tips:
• Fireworks are great family fun and entertainment, but they do burn very hot and are intended to be handled only by adults.
• Follow your local and state laws regarding the possession and use of fireworks and use good common sense at all times in handling fireworks.
• Read all directions, cautions, labels and warnings.
• Always use fireworks on a hard, flat and level surface to ensure the stability of the items.
• Grass, gravel and sand surfaces are not suitable for any item intended to be used in an upright position.
• Always keep the audience (particularly children) a safe distance from the launch or shooting site.
• Light the fireworks in a clear, open area away from buildings, vehicles, overhead obstructions and shrubbery.
• A minimum clear distance of 35 feet for fountains and other ground-based items and 150 feet for aerial items is recommended.
• Avoid lighting your fireworks in any area where there is dry grass, dry brush or any flammable items that could catch fire.
• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers; always use fireworks outdoors.
• Always light fireworks products with an extended butane lighting device, a Phantom Pyro-Torch, a punk or a flare.
• Light the fuse only on the tip.
• Position yourself as far from the product as possible and extend your arm out using the extended lighting device; this method of lighting will keep you as far as possible from the fireworks.
• Light only one firework item at a time.
• Certain products when ignited together, like sparklers, will have a tendency to flare up in an uncontrollable and dangerous manner.
• Have an accessible fire extinguisher, water supply, hose or bucket of water nearby for emergencies. A connected hose is best.
• During any fireworks shoot there should always be one individual assigned as the fireman, whose sole job it is to be at the ready, watch the trajectories of the fireworks and be alert with a water source for emergencies.
• Be cautious of lighting any fireworks during strong wind conditions.
• Light fireworks with the prevailing wind blowing away from the spectators.
• If there is a wind shift during the time you are lighting your fireworks, you should rearrange your shooting site to accommodate the wind shift or stop the shooting until the wind subsides.
• It is important to use great care with fireworks not being used that are in the vicinity of your launch zone.
• Sparks from active fireworks can ignite idle fireworks and cause injury.
• Cover unused fireworks or put them in a sealed container to prevent sparks from active fireworks inadvertently igniting the idle ones.
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away and secure from children.
• Dispose of fireworks properly by thoroughly dousing them with water, then placing them in a sealed metal trash container keeping the trash container outdoors.
• Never store spent fireworks indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.