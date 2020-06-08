A final maximum price has been locked down for a new county coroner’s building, but the price tag is about $130,000 higher than expected.
Brian Edwards, Park County engineer, said unexpected costs for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, coroner-industry standard plumbing and equipment, electrical costs and utility relocation raised the price.
The one-story building will go between the city youth baseball fields and the law enforcement center on Riverview Drive.
The county will spend no more than $500,000 on base construction for the project. With design and permitting costs, the total reaches $605,065. Equipment, which includes specialty items such as a large cooler, an overhead lift and exam station, will cost $50,000.
Under the construction manager at-risk agreement the county has signed with Cody-based Filener Construction, unless a certain aspect to the scope of the project is changed, the final cost can go no higher.
“Things come up, but I think we’ve addressed it as much as we can,” Edwards said during a May 19 Park County commissioners’ meeting.
The commissioners unanimously approved the final price at the meeting.
After the county budgeted for the project last summer, $209,647 in unspent consensus funding from the state was discovered. Now, a large chunk of that money will be used to make up the difference from what was originally budgeted and the final price.
Commission chairman Joe Tilden said the consensus funding makes the price increase “a little bit smaller pill to swallow.”
Park County had originally anticipated the final construction price at $442,383 for the 2,178-square-foot project. With design services and other miscellaneous expense, the cost was expected to reach about $475,000, Edwards said.
“We do need this (coroner’s building) and in my professional opinion, I don’t see anything that is drastically out of proportion,” Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said. “There’s also a possibility of savings down the line as they get into it.”
The final cost also came with about $43,000 in savings from not having to reinstall some preexisting utilities and a rooftop heating and air unit that can be reused.
Edwards said city planner Todd Stowell was receptive to the possibility of not having to move existing communication cables buried at the site as long as they are covered with conduit, but this potential savings still has to be approved along with a site plan and building permit for the project.
Park County still has the right to bid out the project to other contractors, but Edwards recommended against that and said little if any further savings can be deemed beyond what Filener is providing.
“I feel like we are getting a good, fair price,” he said, “and the time that’s involved in doing that – that’s at least a month and a half.”
Edwards said work will start in a few weeks, but the county is still about a month behind on the project. Substantial completion is scheduled for Dec. 31.
The proposed construction site is jointly owned by Park County and the City of Cody.
Edwards said an application for a building permit will be submitted early this week along with an updated site plan. Tilden said the county and city attorneys have finalized a long-term lease agreement, which he said reaching was a difficult process.
Because the City of Cody owns 12.5% of the land, the city council must grant the county permission to place the building on the property. Council approval is also needed for any easements across the adjacent city property for electrical service.
