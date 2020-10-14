Rolling street closures are set to move again next week on the Sheridan Avenue project when the turns to East Sheridan are blocked off for construction.
That’s the only road entrance completely closed next week, project director Ed Epperson said at Tuesday morning’s meeting outside Denny Menholt.
One lane in every direction on the 16th and Sheridan intersection will remain open, although on 16th, work will move to the other side next to the Comfort Inn.
This week, WYDOT district engineer Todd Frost said concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter, double gutter, sidewalk and ADA upgrades will continue from 14th Street through 16th Street on the north half of the roadway.
Work also continued on the existing traffic signal at 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will remain in place while this work is being completed.
Epperson said crews also put up flags atop signs telling drivers to stop far behind the lights so as to allow large trucks to execute turns. He said there were still drivers that didn’t stop at the signs and those who attempted to make left turns, which are not allowed in the intersection.
WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said crews noticed smoother traffic through the zone and less traffic overall, so more people seem to be avoiding the area.
Businesses in the area are also showing their support for the workers. Tuesday, the Holiday Inn delivered coffee and cinnamon rolls to all of the workers.
Traffic is being carried in one lane each direction on one side of the street while work is being completed on the other half. Two-way traffic, one lane in each direction, will be carried on one half of 16th Street while work is completed on the other half of the intersection.
At this rate, the road construction will destroy business on Sheridan Avenue next tourist season, too.
